Farmer shot and killed at a farm near Philadelphia

Maroela Media

A few hours after an elderly man was killed with a shotgun on a farm outside of Potchefstroom in North West, another man, Mark Fagan, was killed on a farm in the Western Cape when he tried to protect his family.

Cape Town police spokesperson Capt. FC van Wyk told Maroela Media on Sunday that the man was attacked at his farmhouse near Philadelphia, northeast of Melkbosstrand on Saturday at 00:20.

“According to reports from the scene, four suspects gained access into the man’s house while he was hosting a birthday party. The victim approached them, and was s shot,” said Van Wyk. The attackers then fled the scene on foot.

Fagan was taken to a hospital where he later died from injuries sustained.

The police are investigating a case of murder. The motive for the attack is being investigated.

The victim is apparently the father of two girls and died when he wanted to protect them.

