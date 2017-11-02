Farmer murdered on her farm near Albertinia

A 52-year-old farmer from Zout van de Aarde, in the Albertinia district, Western Cape, was murdered.

Captain Malcolm Pojie, from the SAP, told Maroela Media that Sharon Bester lived alone on the farm and grew tomatoes.

“On Saturday, her body was found by a worker who looked after her dogs. It was suspected that she had a stroke, but after the post-mortem results released on Wednesday, it was evident that she had been strangled,” said Pojie.

A suspect (20) who is a worker on the farm was taken into custody on Tuesday after he remarked about driving Bester’s Land Rover around on Saturday night.

“He is taken into custody on charges of housebreaking and theft after a laptop and tablet were found in his possession. After an initial investigation, a charge of murder was issued against him.”

The accused will appear in court.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Maroela Media

