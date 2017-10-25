Farmer dies after farm attack near Klapmuts

A farmer and father of two, Joubert Conradie (47) was shot on his farm outside Klapmuts, situated between Stellenbosch and Paarl on 24 October 2017.

According to reports Conradie heard a noise inside the house and armed with his gun went to investigate. He was shot by an unknown number of suspects who had gained access to the house.

Conradie was rushed to a hospital and underwent an emergency operation, he was shot eight or ten times in different parts of his body. Condradie passed away while in hospital.

The police are investigating a case of murder, and no arrests at this stage have been made. The search for the suspects continues.

