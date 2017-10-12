Farmer attacked and seriously injured on farm near Ceres

The FF Plus condemns the incident where a farmer was attacked and severely injured on Monday near Ceres in the Koue Bokkeveld area, and calls on the police to do everything possible to arrest the culprits as quickly as possible, said Dr. Corné Mulder, leader of the FF Plus in the Western Cape.

In the incident, a group of men forced Mr. I W van der Merwe into his plaza coffee shop to open his vault after which he was attacked and stabbed several times with a knife. He is in a critical condition in the hospital.

There is a suspicion that Mr. Van der Merwe was attacked by a group of seasonal workers from Lesotho who fled after the attack.

Dr. Mulder called on farmers to use local labor for safety reasons, as they are known in the area and cannot quickly flee to other parts of the country or cross the border after they commit a crime.

“The FF Plus also wants farmers in this province to be constantly alert because farm attacks can occur anywhere in the country. Although there are fewer farm attacks in the Western Cape compared to other parts of the country, it does not mean it cannot happen here,” said Dr. Mulder.

Although the police say they continue to give priority to farm murders, it’s just lip service, as police minister Fikile Mbalula believes the current steps to protect farmers are sufficient,” said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

