Farmer and son stabbed in farm attack

On Tuesday, December 19, Jacques Bouwer (42) and his son Jan (17) was attacked and stabbed by three suspects on the farm Maraisdal, near Caledon.

The suspects gained access to the house and allegedly stabbed Jan in the back and Jacques was stabbed in his hand.

Community and Police responded, and three suspects were detained. Both victims were moved to a hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating the incident, and all three suspects are due to appear in court.

  • Doug

    A speedy and full recovery for both of you. Well done to the Community and Police. Hope they were dragged to the furthest Police Station. Please cut their small dicks off with a blunt rusty knife. Then they cannot produce anymore of their kind.