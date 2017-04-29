Farm manager and family attacked on a farm near De Doorns

On Monday, April 24, a Farm manager was robbed by six suspects on a farm outside De Doorns,

The suspects arrived in two vehicles and stopped outside of the manager’s office. When the manager approached the vehicles, he greeted them, and the suspects pointed a firearm at him and overpowered him. The suspects demanded cash and guns. Three of the suspects entered the house and tied up the in-laws, wife and two children.

The suspects fled in a silver Mercedes Benz and a silver Toyota Etios, both with CA Registration number plates, taking some valuable possessions, including two firearms, keys for the vehicles, safe and house.

The victims were not seriously injured during the incident but left traumatized.

The police have been notified and following up with the investigation. The suspects are still at large.

