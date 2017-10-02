Eleven killed in the Marikana squatter camp on the Cape Flats

Eleven people were killed in the Marikana informal squatter camp on the Cape Flats on Friday.

This area falls under the Nyanga police station and is considered to be one of the country’s crime Meccas because of the high murder rate.

The shacks are so close to each other that it is impossible for police and emergency personnel to enter or patrol the area.

After the shooting, about 300 residents stormed the police station and demanded that action is taken against criminal elements. Gangs are always involved in fighting.

If the government allows squatters and illegal immigrants to flood the areas, it is the consequences that have to be taken into account.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

