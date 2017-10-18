Economic development and tourism director arrested, fraud

A 45 year old former Deputy director in the department of economic development and tourism and his associate, also aged 45, have been arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Unit of the Hawks on Monday 16 October 2017, for seven counts of fraud and corruption valued at just over a million rand.

It is alleged that during the period 2009 to 2011 the accused who was employed as a Deputy Director in the Research and Development Unit of the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, apparently unduly used his position in the procurement process as well as his role as Project Manager to motivate that an entity run by his friend, (a co-accused in this case) was wrongly awarded six tenders.

Both accused are expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on October 26 2017, to face charges related to fraud and corruption.

