Dry Western Cape gets rain

The drought-stricken Western Cape had good rains on Monday morning.

Cape Town, George, and parts of the West Coast got a decent rain.

However, a lot of rain is needed to overcome the worst drought ever. Dams are still virtually empty, and strict water restrictions prevail in Cape Town.

Meanwhile, investigations are being carried out on the possibility of storing and purifying wastewater underground, instead of flowing to rivers and the sea. The sandy soil of the Cape is apparently suitable for catching water and dropping underground where it is stored for later use.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

