Drugs, hijacking, robbery, suspects nabbed in Nyanga Cluster

Members of Provincial Intervention Unit are out in numbers to prevent crime that threatens the safety and security of communities in the Nyanga Cluster.

On Wednesday 08 November 2017 the members were patrolling Symphony way Marikana and they were approached by a motorist who informed them about three men who were robbing people at Symphony way next to Delft.

Members rushed to the scene and while the robbery was in progress, the members arrested the perpetrator, aged 22 years. The victims were on the scene and were taken to the station to open the case. The suspect appeared in court.

In an unrelated matter a 21 year old man was arrested for possession of 153 packets of Tik.

In another incident a 31 year old man was arrested for Hijacking and Robbery.

An Opel Corsa that was reported as hijacked in Nyanga was recovered.

