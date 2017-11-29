Drugs, abalone, diving equipment seized, Hermanus

Police from Operation Combat, participating in efforts to address the contributors to provincial crime generators, followed up on information they received from the community about firearms, drugs and abalone that were kept at various houses in Hawston, Hermanus.

Searches were conducted in the area and mandrax, abalone,Crayfish, Crayfish tails and Tik were seized.

Equipment such as wet suit jackets, boots, oxygen cylinders were also seized.

Seven suspects, aged between 24 and 48, were arrested and once charged they will appear in the Hermanus Magistrate’s court.

