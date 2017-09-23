Drug mule bust with 100 bullets of swallowed cocaine, CTIA

Our efforts to target the drug trade in this province have once again proven successful when a 33 year old female was arrested at the Cape Town International Airport for the possession of cocaine.

An intelligence driven operation was conducted and the suspect who entered our ports on a flight from Luanda was placed under observation and apprehended after it was discovered that she had swallowed 100 bullets filled with cocaine.

She was detained and admitted to a medical facility where the contraband was collected.

The exact value of the drugs is yet to be established but is estimated at a significant amount. Once charged, the suspect is due to make a court appearance in Bellville to face a charge of dealing in drugs.

