Drug mule arrested with 78 swallowed cocaine bullets, CTIA

The endeavors of SAPS to tackle the lucrative illegal drug trade in the Western Cape and to break the back of smuggling syndicates have paid off again with the arrest of a 35 year old woman at Cape Town International Airport on 27 September 2017, at about 13:35.

SAPS members working at Cape Town International Airport were busy with stop and search duties at the International Arrivals side when they received information of a possible drug courier about to land on a flight from Luanda.

When the flight landed the passengers were processed through immigration counters and the suspected passenger was spotted when she fetched her baggage from the conveyor belt. She was detained and admitted to a medical facility where the contraband was collected.

The exact value of the drugs, consisting of 78 bullets containing cocaine, is yet to be established but it is estimated at a significant amount.

Once charged, the suspect is due to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of dealing in drugs.

