Drug dealer sentenced after sting operation, Bothasig

Our efforts to root out the drug trade were echoed by the magistrate of a Goodwood court this morning when Chimampka Odunze aged 32 was sentenced to six years imprisonment for dealing in drugs.

During a clandestine operation held at an establishment in Richwood, Bothasig on 1 February 2017, Odunze was arrested while selling 81g cocaine, 32g and one litre of liquid ecstasy valued at R 60 000 to a police agent.

The sentence handed down to Odunze is welcomed by the Western Cape police and we hope that it will encourage other drug dealers to rather make an honest living.

