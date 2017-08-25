Difference between DA and ANC becomes smaller every day

The difference between the DA and the ANC is becoming smaller and harder to distinguish daily, said, political analysts.

It is evident from the announcement of the Cape Town DA-controlled city council that they also participate in street name changes to honor supposed “struggle heroes” to destroy the Afrikaner’s history.

The De Waalry Avenue is now called the Philip Kgosana Avenue. He was an activist from the once banned PAC.

His great heroic deed on why the street will be named after him is because he led 30,000 marchers from Langa and Nyanga to Cape Town in 1960.

Apparently, the decision to implement the name change was unanimously accepted by all the board members.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News