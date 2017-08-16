Detectives crack Blackheath business robbery case

Following a well orchestrated business robbery at a warehouse in Blackheath, provincial detectives worked around the clock combing for clues and arrested two suspects on the night of 15 August 2017.

SAPS investigators followed up on information and recovered the truck including an array of stolen items including 165 cell phones, 78 laptops and 29 tablets

.

More arrests are imminent as the investigators are following more leads outside of Cape Town.

Detectives have not ruled out the possibility of this incident being an inside job. The suspects will appear at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Friday.

