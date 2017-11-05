Dagga processing plant dismantled, Delft

Dagga processing plant dismantled, Delft

Participating in efforts to address the causes of crime, vigilant police members attached to Operation Combat, who were performing their crime prevention and patrol duties in the Western Cape, arrested several suspects for dealing in drugs, illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and the cultivation of dagga.

On Friday 3 November 2017, at about 17:15 Operation Combat members received information about drugs being kept at an address in Nielson Street, Delft South.

The members acted on this information and on their arrival at the address they explained the reason for them being there and conducted a search of the premises after permission had been given by the owner. The members found a large quantity of high grade dagga with an estimated value of R25 000 in what appeared to be a drying room.

They also seized R95 889.20 in cash. The 37 year old homeowner was arrested on charges of possession of and dealing in drugs.

