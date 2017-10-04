DA places De Lille and Smith on ‘special leave’

JP Smith and Patricia de Lille - Image - Die Vryburger

The DA has placed Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille and JP Smith a mayoral safety committee member on special leave.

This means that they are “relieved” of all party activities after a “scuffle” between De Lille and Smith.

De Lille said Smith, who had previously sat on the board of Freedom Front Plus before defecting to the DA, began to drag her name through the mud.

De Lille was instructed on Friday that the city’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) must be concluded which led to allegations that some councilors may be involved in a murder and that construction work was done at her house was not legally valid. The renovation of her house is described as Cape Town’s own Nkandla.

The DA’s leader Mmusi Maimane, after a conversation with both of them, decided to place them both on special leave while investigating the matter.

