DA gets new Western Cape leader

The DA in the Western Cape has appointed its new leader over the weekend, but the outcome is being challenged by the loser and threatens to severely divide the party.

As expected, a black person was appointed as leader. Bonginkosi Madikizela won the battle against Lennit Max, but Max said there were irregularities in the election and therefore he did not recognize the outcome.

Meanwhile, Madikizela said it would be difficult for his party to gain the support of white South Africans while at the same time win the confidence of black voters.

The position became vacant after Patricia de Lille resigned as a leader this year. She has now been suspended from party operations.

