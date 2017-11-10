Criminals plunder burnt properties in Gordon’s Bay

The fires in the area of Gordon’s Bay have already caused millions of rands damage, while criminals are robbing the burnt property.

Accordingly, criminals tried to break into three of the fire-damaged homes.

The damage caused by the fires raging in the mountains over Gordon’s Bay already amounts to around R40 million and that figure can still rise. A well-known restaurant has also been destroyed, as well as ten other properties, three vehicles, a truck and two factories.

The fire is still raging in two places near Gordon’s Bay, and about sixty firefighters are involved in extinguishing it.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

