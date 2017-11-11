Court appearance for corruption, Laaiplek traffic department

Reginald Heinrich Carolus (41), made a brief appearance before the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday 10 November 2017, facing allegations of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime team arrested Carolus on Thursday following allegations that implicated him, in at least, two corrupt activities at the Laaiplek Traffic Department earlier this year.

He allegedly assisted a learner license applicant to obtain such a license, despite the applicant not being subjected to the basic test. Additionally, that he unduly assisted a motorist to acquire a road worthy certificate for a vehicle that never went through a mandatory test, despite him not being a designated official dealing with testing of vehicles.

Carolus was granted R3000 bail with strict conditions. The matter has been postponed to 30 January 2018, for finalization of investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News