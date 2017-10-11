Community information results in 2 drug busts, Grassy Park

In our endeavors to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community, the Stabilization Unit followed up on information received Monday, 9 October 2017 at 16:30, that drugs are being sold from a premises in Michaels Road, Grassy Park.

Members acted on information received about a caravan and, armed with a search warrant, proceeded to the premises.

Upon searching the caravan, members found 329 mandrax tablets, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, in a vacuum cleaner. The drugs are estimated at a street value of R13 500 and one suspect, aged 48, was arrested on charges of dealing and alternatively possession of drugs.

At about 22:30, Grassy Park SAPS Crime Prevention members acted on information received from the community that drugs are sold from a bungalow in Blackbird Street, Parkwood.

The premises was searched and mandrax tablets, tik and digital sound equipment were found, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. A 32 year old woman and a 29 year old man were arrested on charges of dealing and alternatively possession of drugs, as well as possession of presumably stolen goods.

The suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ court on related charges, once charged.

The Acting Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Esau, says police will focus strongly on arresting perpetrators and eradicating crime from within the community.

