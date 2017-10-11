Community information results in 2 drug busts, Grassy Park

0
Community information results in 2 drug busts, Grassy Park
Community information results in 2 drug busts, Grassy Park

In our endeavors to strengthen the relationship between the police and the community, the Stabilization Unit followed up on information received Monday, 9 October 2017 at 16:30, that drugs are being sold from a premises in Michaels Road, Grassy Park.

Members acted on information received about a caravan and, armed with a search warrant, proceeded to the premises.

Upon searching the caravan, members found 329 mandrax tablets, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, in a vacuum cleaner. The drugs are estimated at a street value of R13 500 and one suspect, aged 48, was arrested on charges of dealing and alternatively possession of drugs.

At about 22:30, Grassy Park SAPS Crime Prevention members acted on information received from the community that drugs are sold from a bungalow in Blackbird Street, Parkwood.

The premises was searched and mandrax tablets, tik and digital sound equipment were found, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash. A 32 year old woman and a 29 year old man were arrested on charges of dealing and alternatively possession of drugs, as well as possession of presumably stolen goods.

The suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ court on related charges, once charged.

The Acting Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Christian Esau, says police will focus strongly on arresting perpetrators and eradicating crime from within the community.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Police shoot tyres in chase, recover stolen vehicl... In our quest to protect the assets and lives of the public, vigilant police members of Western Cape K9 Unit were busy with patrols in the Ruyterwacht ...
Firearm clamp down and arrests after 3 policemen s... Police has once again proven that no one is above the law when committing a crime and trying to get away with it. On Saturday 8 October 2017 police...
Everything’s just fine, say Railway Police in resp... “Rapid Rail Police management at national unit and local level is not aware of any dissatisfaction from PRASA,” Captain Joyce Ramohale of the Railway ...
W Cape police crack down on crime hotspots Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has commended the progress made in clamping down on crime in some known hotspots in the Western Cape. The provincial...