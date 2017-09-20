Community attack police during murder suspect arrest

Allegations that two police officers were shot and killed are being spread by inaccurate media reports as well as social media platforms.

These allegations are refuted. On the afternoon of 19 September 2017, an 18 year old man was shot and killed in Erie Court Hanover Park by a suspect who fled the scene.

Police reacted and in the process a suspect was arrested who was sough for an unrelated murder which was also perpetrated in Hanover Park.

During the arrest of the suspect, the community attacked the police and in the process two of our members were injured.

One member was hit with a stone and the other member was bitten.

Both were admitted to hospital where they received medical attention. The matter is under investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News