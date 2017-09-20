Community attack police during murder suspect arrest

0
Community attack police during murder suspect arrest
Community attack police during murder suspect arrest

Allegations that two police officers were shot and killed are being spread by inaccurate media reports as well as social media platforms.

These allegations are refuted. On the afternoon of 19 September 2017, an 18 year old man was shot and killed in Erie Court Hanover Park by a suspect who fled the scene.

Police reacted and in the process a suspect was arrested who was sough for an unrelated murder which was also perpetrated in Hanover Park.

During the arrest of the suspect, the community attacked the police and in the process two of our members were injured.

One member was hit with a stone and the other member was bitten.

Both were admitted to hospital where they received medical attention. The matter is under investigation.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Another abalone arrest, Table View Our endeavors to root out the lucrative abalone trade in this province resulted in the arrest of a 56 year old suspect on 19 September 2017. The a...
Clamp down on gangs, two arrested, firearms recove... Efforts by Operation Combat members to rid the streets of the Cape of illegal and prohibited firearms, is gaining momentum. On 18 September 2017, ...
Metro rail officials attacked Two Metro Rail Security Officers were attacked at the Bonteheuwel station outside Cape Town by 20 gangsters during a routine patrol. The two office...
560 people arrested in Milnerton cluster The Milnerton Cluster police made numerous arrests during the weekly operations in their endeavor to combat crime diligently. The Milnerton Cluster...