Clamp down on gangs, two arrested, firearms recovered, Cape flats

0
Clamp down on gangs, two arrested, firearms recovered, Cape flats
Clamp down on gangs, two arrested, firearms recovered, Cape flats

Efforts by Operation Combat members to rid the streets of the Cape of illegal and prohibited firearms, is gaining momentum.

On 18 September 2017, B Shift members on patrol on Landowne Road in Phillipi East, spotted a suspicious looking male who upon seeing the police, started running. The 26 year old was pursued and found in possession of a 6.35 mm pistol (with no serial number), a magazine and ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition. He will appear in court soon.

In another incident in Manenberg on 18 September 2017, involving Operation Combat members on patrol monitoring gang related activities. The members searched a 22 year old suspect and found a .38 revolver and ammunition in his possession.

He was arrested and charged for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect is believed to have links with gangs in the area. He will appear in court on 19 September 2017.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Metro rail officials attacked Two Metro Rail Security Officers were attacked at the Bonteheuwel station outside Cape Town by 20 gangsters during a routine patrol. The two office...
560 people arrested in Milnerton cluster The Milnerton Cluster police made numerous arrests during the weekly operations in their endeavor to combat crime diligently. The Milnerton Cluster...
What is a fair price for expropriated land? Can landowners be compensated less than the market value for their land when it is expropriated for their labour tenants? This question came before th...
Robben Island ferry in drama 68 tourists who visited Robben Island had to be rescued from the ferry Thandi on Friday after danger of high waves and water entering the boat. The...