Clamp down on gangs, two arrested, firearms recovered, Cape flats

Efforts by Operation Combat members to rid the streets of the Cape of illegal and prohibited firearms, is gaining momentum.

On 18 September 2017, B Shift members on patrol on Landowne Road in Phillipi East, spotted a suspicious looking male who upon seeing the police, started running. The 26 year old was pursued and found in possession of a 6.35 mm pistol (with no serial number), a magazine and ammunition.

He was arrested and charged with illegal possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition. He will appear in court soon.

In another incident in Manenberg on 18 September 2017, involving Operation Combat members on patrol monitoring gang related activities. The members searched a 22 year old suspect and found a .38 revolver and ammunition in his possession.

He was arrested and charged for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect is believed to have links with gangs in the area. He will appear in court on 19 September 2017.

