Claims of unacceptable management style against De Lille

Patricia de Lille - Image - Die Vryburger

Craig Kesson, executive director of the Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille’s office, made shocking allegations against De Lille in an affidavit.

He described her management style as that of a bully who victimize members. De Lille has to answer to the allegations by Friday.

According to Kesson, De Lille has attempted to sweep under the carpet, a forensic inquiry into the MyCiti bus tender bid or, as he says, “the issue must go away.”

De Lille has now consulted her legal representative about the allegations.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

