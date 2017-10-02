Child rape, attempted robbery of ambulance crew, Blue Downs

Through disruptive operations which have been executed during the weekend from Friday afternoon 29 September 2017, until Sunday morning 1 October 2017, Senior managers from Station Commanders to Cluster Commanders, working with the members, achieved the arrests of a total of 112 suspects, 47 of whom were arrested for the possession of different drugs.

At approximately 02:00 on Saturday 30 September 2017, the Kuils River Police were called by ambulance services requesting an escort after they were almost robbed at Kalkfontein before driving off. They gave the description of the alleged perpetrators to the police. While the police were en route to meet up with the ambulance crew, they met people who matched the description of the perpetrators.

The police requested to search them and found a dangerous weapon in the possession of one person. When the police were arresting him a friend tried to aid the man in resisting arrest and fleeing the scene. The friend also ended up being arrested for defeating the ends of justice.

At 00:05 on 30 September 2017, the Mfuleni SAPS arrested a 27 year old suspect within 12 hours of having raped a 14 year old girl and then bringing her chocolate and yogurt and also paying her R10.

The police commended the victim’s family for being observant and acting swiftly upon discovering the crime.

At 09:00 on 30 September 2017 a case of motor vehicle theft was opened when the victim woke up and found out that his car was not in his yard. The vehicle was circulated immediately. K9 Unit members were patrolling in Mfuleni when they heard the announcement about the stolen vehicle. At 10:00 they spotted a vehicle in Fairdale in Mfuleni with four occupants and it had no front or back registration.

They stopped the vehicle and upon searching it found the registration numbers of the vehicle and established that it was the one that had been reported stolen earlier. The four suspects, with ages between 22 and 30 years, including a woman, were arrested for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The Blue Downs Cluster Commander, Major General Vincent Beaton, commended the SA Police Service members, Metro Police, Law Enforcement Officers, Traffic Police, neighborhood watch and safety structures, as well as reservists, for their input, dedication and commitment in ensuring that the perpetrators of crime are brought to justice.

He further thanked the community for working with the police and being the whistle blowers in their areas. He also encouraged them to keep on assisting the police in ridding their neighbourhoods of criminal elements.

