Cape rail system disintegrates

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has warned that the city’s suburban train services are about to collapse.

Violence and anarchy have escalated in the past years at stations and on trains.

In the process, protesters had burned more than a dozen train coaches, which meant that train services had to be curtailed.

It can take years before these conditions are restored, and then only if there is no further vandalism.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger
