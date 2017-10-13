Cape Peninsula University sealed off with barbed wire

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology was closed indefinitely after the violent protests last month.

In the latest development, the Cape Town campus is now cordoned off with barbed wire to protect the facilities.

Experts point out that they are the “leaders” of the future that damage institutions instead of uplifting themselves.

It is not yet sure how the examinations will be handled at the institution.

