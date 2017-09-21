Cape Peninsula University of Technology is burning again

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology campuses in Mowbray and Bellville were attacked by arsonists again.

A staffroom in Mowbray has been burnt down, and the financial aid office in Bellville was for the second time petrol-bombed, and almost nothing is left.

The cost of the damage currently amounts to more than R45 million to the institution’s properties since 2015.

Despite the violence, the university said they were continuing with classes.

