Cape Peninsula University closed indefinitely due to ongoing violence

Die Vryburger

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology is closed indefinitely due to ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, four students have been expelled after disciplinary hearings against them.

Universities across the country are currently determining tuition fees for 2018, and already the unrest is visible among students who believe that higher education should be free.

ANC President Jacob Zuma, with his remarks earlier this year, has further angered and strengthened students by recommending that tuition fees should not be increased.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

  • Doug

    Oh FFS. We sweated blood to put our children through university. Often went to bed hungry for our children. I am NOT complaining and am extremely proud that our children did so well. Often falling asleep over their books at 3 and 4 in the morning. They ALL have genuine qualifications with honours. One has her Masters. If you want something then you must work for it. Nothing is free. The sooner the ‘we demand’ realise that the better!