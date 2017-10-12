Cape Peninsula University closed indefinitely due to ongoing violence

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology is closed indefinitely due to ongoing violence.

Meanwhile, four students have been expelled after disciplinary hearings against them.

Universities across the country are currently determining tuition fees for 2018, and already the unrest is visible among students who believe that higher education should be free.

ANC President Jacob Zuma, with his remarks earlier this year, has further angered and strengthened students by recommending that tuition fees should not be increased.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

