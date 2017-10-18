Cape desalination process does not flow smoothly

Die Vryburger

0
Cape desalination process does not flow smoothly - Image - Die Vryburger

Cape Town will have their first desalination plant ready before dams dry up in the city.

Said Xanthea Limberg of the city’s mayoral committee regarding water and energy issues.

Consumers will have to live with it. However, water will no longer be a cheap commodity.

The sudden announcement that the desalination plant will be ready follows reports that contractors who tendered withdrew from the process after the city council, under the leadership of Patricia de Lille of the DA, closed the process and requested new tenders.
Contractors say they have made a lot of effort with the tenders and that it cost them a lot, and now goalposts are shifted, and timelines are unilaterally and unrealistically adjusted.

They say that the delays that have now occurred will lead to the fact that no plant will be in production by April next year. By that time the dams will run dry, as long as there is no rain at that time.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Two wounded in shooting at drop and go, CTIA On the morning of 18 October 2017, at approximately 5:15, a man, approximately 50 years of age was shot and wounded at the drop off area at the Cape T...
Hawks arrest wanted man after 963 kg of heroine re... On Monday 16 October 2017, a 48 year old suspect, Peter Hering, who was sought on a warrant of arrest, following a drug bust near Villiersdorp on June...
Economic development and tourism director arrested... A 45 year old former Deputy director in the department of economic development and tourism and his associate, also aged 45, have been arrested by the ...
MRP Foundation Makes Donating Easier with Zapper Mobile payment and loyalty rewards company Zapper has partnered with MRP Foundation, the CSR division of the Mr Price Group. This will enable the Non-...