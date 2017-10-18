Cape desalination process does not flow smoothly

Cape Town will have their first desalination plant ready before dams dry up in the city.

Said Xanthea Limberg of the city’s mayoral committee regarding water and energy issues.

Consumers will have to live with it. However, water will no longer be a cheap commodity.

The sudden announcement that the desalination plant will be ready follows reports that contractors who tendered withdrew from the process after the city council, under the leadership of Patricia de Lille of the DA, closed the process and requested new tenders.

Contractors say they have made a lot of effort with the tenders and that it cost them a lot, and now goalposts are shifted, and timelines are unilaterally and unrealistically adjusted.

They say that the delays that have now occurred will lead to the fact that no plant will be in production by April next year. By that time the dams will run dry, as long as there is no rain at that time.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

