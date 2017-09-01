Campuses in South Africa now like war zones

Shots were fired at the Cape Peninsula campus of Technology during a violent demonstration.

Damage to vehicles and campus buildings have been reported.

The students split up after police used a water cannon.

As the final quarter of the year is approaching, students are expected to start increasing violence again, as was the case in previous years. All sorts of excuses are given for the protests so that exams are postponed, and there is pressure to pass students without proper examinations.

