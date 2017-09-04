Business burglary suspect arrested, Crossroads

In order to prevent and combat crime that threatens the safety and security of the Western Cape community members, vigilant police members in Nyanga arrested a suspect after a business burglary.

A 32 year old suspect was arrested on 3 September 2017, at about 07:00 and found to be in possession of stolen property.

Members of Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit were on patrol in Situlo Street in Crossroads when they saw a suspicious looking man carrying items which he dropped when he saw the police.

When questioned about the computers and other items, he could not answer and was arrested. When police arrived at the station they found the owner of the business where the property was stolen.

The owner identified his computers and other items.

The suspect will appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on 4 September 2017, for the possession of stolen property and a business burglary.

