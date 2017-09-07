Business burglary, man arrested, Vredenburg

Thorough investigation by members from Vredenburg SAPS Detective Services led to the arrest of a 39 year old man after a burglary occurred on 5 September 2017, at a business premises in Main Street, Vredenburg.

It is alleged that the suspect had gained entry through a window.

Two safes were forced open and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen. A preliminary investigation led to the recovery of cash at the suspect’s premises.

The suspect is expected to appear today in the Vredenburg Magistrates’ Court.

The detectives in this investigation are applauded for their hard work and dedication to ensure that the offender is brought to justice.

South Africa Today – South Africa News