Brothers to appear for rape and human trafficking, Cape Town

A-26 year old suspect has been arrested on Wednesday 1 November 2017, following the initial arrest of his brother, Edward Tambe Ayuk (37), on 13 September 2017, for alleged rape and human trafficking charges.

The pair reportedly ran a prostitution ring, and they would recruit vulnerable females to work as sex workers at their house in Grobbelaar Street, Brooklyn area.

A 16 year old girl from Gugulethu allegedly ended up at the said address during the weekend of 9 September 2017, after she was apparently enticed, and she reportedly ended up being raped by the older brother during her brief stay.

The victim managed to alert authorities about her alleged ordeal on 12 September 2017, and members of the Hawks’ Anti Human Trafficking team were summoned on the scene and preliminary investigations revealed that there was a second victim, a 29 year old woman in the house.

Both victims apparently stated that they were being held at the premises against their will. Ayuk was then arrested on the spot and he subsequently appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on 14 September 2017, and the matter was postponed to 7 November 2017.

The younger brother is expected to make his first court appearance this Friday 3 November 2017.

