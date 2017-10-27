Bishop Lavis gang related triple murder case solved

Following a triple murder case that occurred in June 2017, members of Operation Combat, Bishop Lavis Crime Prevention and Provincial Organised Crime detectives worked around the clock in search of those who carried out the shootings.

Three males aged 23, 33 and 36 were shot on Saturday, 18 June 2017 in Bishop Lavis. Two died on the scene and one in hospital.

As part of on going investigations into the incident, in September three suspects were arrested in connection with the murders.

On the evening of 25 October 2017, the team arrested a 35 year old male believed to be the last outstanding suspect in the case.

He will be charged with murder and is expected in court soon.

The suspect is believed to have links with gangs in the area.

