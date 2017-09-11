Bird flu places heavy pressure on Western Cape

Attempts to prevent the spread of bird flu in the Western Cape forced the province to follow a well-planned strategy, although prevention is not easy.

More than 220 000 chickens had to be removed due to contamination at 10 sites where the virus was found, chickens and ostriches were destroyed.

The areas Oudtshoorn, Heidelberg, Caledon, and Worcester are considered to be the places where the appearance is the worst.

The virus places heavy pressure on the province, already suffering from the severe drought, which primarily affects the agricultural sector.

In addition to the significant losses incurred by farmers because of the bird flu, job losses are increasing, which again affects trade.

Several businesses in the food industry have indicated that they can not keep the doors open for much longer and consider closing.

Ostrich farmers also experienced severe problems in which bird flu is present, and nearby farmers are affected as the quarantine has a radius of 10 kilometers.

The avian flu spreads very quickly by wild birds infected with the virus and transmits it to chicken farms and ostrich farms.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

