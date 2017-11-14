Beaufort West without water

Beaufort West’s water has dried up.

The Gamkadam is officially empty, and residents depend on borehole and so-called brown water. It is sewage water that is purified and recycled.

Thirty-two boreholes currently provide the town with water and fears exist that the boreholes will dry up.

It is estimated that R40 million is needed to drill new boreholes.

This is the first time that the Central Karoo and Western Cape area are declared as disaster areas.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

