Attack on emergency services personnel

Die Vryburger

0
Attack on emergency services personnel - Image - Die Vryburger

Attacks on emergency services staff in the Cape Town area continue to increase.

Four incidents were reported on Monday, September 18, in which vehicles were pelted with stones.

Service delivery is affected, and staff no longer feel safe in the Kalksteenfontein, Nyanga and Tafelsig areas, and now have to use police protection.

More than 200 attacks on paramedical staff alone have been reported since 2012.

Again, the question arises as to why such incidents occur and whether the perpetrators are ever really prosecuted.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Community attack police during murder suspect arre... Allegations that two police officers were shot and killed are being spread by inaccurate media reports as well as social media platforms. These all...
Another abalone arrest, Table View Our endeavors to root out the lucrative abalone trade in this province resulted in the arrest of a 56 year old suspect on 19 September 2017. The a...
Clamp down on gangs, two arrested, firearms recove... Efforts by Operation Combat members to rid the streets of the Cape of illegal and prohibited firearms, is gaining momentum. On 18 September 2017, ...
Metro rail officials attacked Two Metro Rail Security Officers were attacked at the Bonteheuwel station outside Cape Town by 20 gangsters during a routine patrol. The two office...