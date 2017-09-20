Attack on emergency services personnel

Attacks on emergency services staff in the Cape Town area continue to increase.

Four incidents were reported on Monday, September 18, in which vehicles were pelted with stones.

Service delivery is affected, and staff no longer feel safe in the Kalksteenfontein, Nyanga and Tafelsig areas, and now have to use police protection.

More than 200 attacks on paramedical staff alone have been reported since 2012.

Again, the question arises as to why such incidents occur and whether the perpetrators are ever really prosecuted.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News