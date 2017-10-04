Assortment of drugs seized and 3 men arrested, Lentegeur

In their pursuit to tackle the crime generators of this province, members attached to Operation Combat focused their attention on a residential property situated in Taaibos Street Lentegeur.

Three males were arrested for being in possession of a substantial quantity of drugs and cash.

The premises was identified as a drug outlet which prompted the search operation. Tik and mandrax tablets as well as cash totalling R23 500-00 were confiscated.

The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain once they have been charged.

