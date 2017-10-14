Arrests as minister launches operations, Hanover Park, Manenberg

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula launched the South African Police Service (SAPS) Festive Season operations at Hanover Park and Manenberg Cape Town on 13 October 2017.

The Minister was at the operations with the Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Jula. “I have been with the people in Western Cape for a while now. I visited several communities and they all share a common concern over gangsterism, drugs and alcohol abuse.

People are unable to walk to school and to shops. Their freedom is being threatened by criminals who are rogue and ruthless and this is our fight. We will continue to support the SAPS in their efforts to fight crime. I will continue to maintain presence in the Cape Flats and constantly visit our people to interact and listen to their concerns,” Minister Mbalula said.

The operations today led to the arrest of five suspects in possession of drugs, one murder suspect, one for house robbery and three wanted suspects for varies criminal conduct. The police issued fines to the value of R48 000.

The police visited schools, tested vehicles and private premises following leads by community members. More to this, the police thanked the community for working with them. “More work needs to be done in Cape Town communities. This is not the end of it as we will continue to increase police visibility and add resources where they are needed,” Minister Mbalula said.

The community welcomed the Minister’s interventions and he further clarified them on the request for South African Defence Force (SANDF) by the Minister to reinforce the police in their fight against crime. “We requested the SANDF to be deployed at the crime hot spots. They won’t be working alone but with SAPS to amplify our work. This request is informed by material conditions in these areas. I’ve personally visited, saw and listened to our people and it is time for us to act decisively,” Minister Mbalula said assured the residents.

Having listened to the community and the problems raised, the Minister emphasized the need for a multi faceted approach in the fight against crime as local, provincial and national government have roles to play. “As government, we need to do everything in our power to save the people in these inhabitable areas. Our young people are unemployed and their communities are captured by gangsterism.

We need to do everything in our power that they don’t fall on the same trap of criminality,” Minister Mbalula ended.

South Africa Today – South Africa News