Anti drug and alcohol drive nets 328 suspects, Nyanga

Operations within the Nyanga cluster precinct were all focused and intelligence driven. SAPS Members were tasked with high density patrols and stop and search operations, specifically to combat gang activities.

In order to disrupt gang action, 328 persons were arrested in various crime prevention operations within the Nyanga cluster precinct.

A total of 70 drug houses were searched and 266 persons were arrested.
Heroin, tik, mandrax and dagga were confiscated by police.

Two persons were arrested for the possession of firearms and ammunition and two firearms were confiscated and sent for ballistics testing.

When 42 shebeen operations were executed, 5082.61 litres of alcohol were confiscated and 16 persons were arrested for contravening the liquor act. The impact of these arrests and confiscations was great, since the abuse of alcohol is seen as a contributor to domestic violence and the abuse of women and children.

Anyone with information on crime can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

