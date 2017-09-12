Another firearm recovered, man arrested, Mitchells Plain

To participate in efforts to address the causes of crime, vigilant police members attached to Mitchells Plain SAPS were busy with crime prevention duties and stop and searches in Crevasse Street, Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain on 10 September 2017, at about 23:35, when they noticed a suspicious male.

They stopped and searched him and found a 9mm Star pistol with filed off serial number, magazine and nine 9mm cartridges in his possession. Members also confiscated a black bag containing 15 cartridges.

A 24 year old male was arrested. The suspect is expected to appear in court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Mitchells Plain Station Commander Brigadier Goolam stated that SAPS encourages the community to exercise responsible legal firearm ownership. Please ensure that your firearm is stored in a safe. Ensure that the key is in a safe place /the code is kept secret. Keep firearms away from children. Report any loss immediately. He commended the members involved for their hard work and dedication.

