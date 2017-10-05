Another drug mule arrested at Cape Town International Airport

0
Another drug mule arrested at Cape Town International Airport. Photo: SAPS
Another drug mule arrested at Cape Town International Airport. Photo: SAPS

Our efforts to thwart the lucrative drug trade in our province have led to the arrest of another drug mule on Monday 2 October 2017, at Cape Town International Airport.

The 37 year old suspect was under observation when he entered our borders on a flight from Brazil.

He was taken to a medical facility where 122 parcels of cocaine wrapped in latex which he swallowed were extracted.

His court date for4 October 2017 was postponed in his absentia until 6 October 2017 in Bellville as all the parcels have not been discarded as yet.

The value of the drugs is yet to be established.

