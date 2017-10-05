Another drug mule arrested at Cape Town International Airport

Our efforts to thwart the lucrative drug trade in our province have led to the arrest of another drug mule on Monday 2 October 2017, at Cape Town International Airport.

The 37 year old suspect was under observation when he entered our borders on a flight from Brazil.

He was taken to a medical facility where 122 parcels of cocaine wrapped in latex which he swallowed were extracted.

His court date for4 October 2017 was postponed in his absentia until 6 October 2017 in Bellville as all the parcels have not been discarded as yet.

The value of the drugs is yet to be established.

