Our endeavors to root out the lucrative abalone trade in this province resulted in the arrest of a 56 year old suspect on 19 September 2017.

The attention of members on patrol in Table View was drawn to a suspicious Peugeot vehicle in Wood Drive and on further investigation 200 kg of abalone was found in the suspect’s possession.

He is due to make a court appearance once he has been charged.

