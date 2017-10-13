Airline ticket discount scammer remanded in custody

Airline ticket discount scammer remanded in custody

Chandra Kumar Yadav (44), appeared in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 11 October 2017, after he was arrested by the Western Cape Serious Commercial Crime Unit of the Hawks on Tuesday 10 October 2017, for alleged airline ticket discount scam valued at R500 000.

For a period of about eight months, from December 2016 to September 2017, Yadav conspired and won over victims/clients by telling them that he was able to purchase discounted airline tickets on their behalf, in exchange for cash payments.

He allegedly used stolen credit cards information to obtain the said tickets at a discounted rate of up to 60%, resulting in the local airlines losing approximately R500 000.

Some of the victims even had their tickets cancelled before they could travel.

Following investigations, a team from the Hawks conducted a search and seizure operation at Yadav’s residence in Gordons Bay during September, and electronic equipment which included cellphones, SIM cards and Computers were seized for analysis resulting in his recent arrest.

Yadav has been remanded in custody and his case has been postponed to 25 October 2017. He is facing charges of fraud, forgery, money laundering and Contraventions Of Electronic Communications and Transactions Act.

