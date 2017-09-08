Abalone bust worth R6 million, Khayelitsha

SAPS Provincial Tracing showed true vigilance and detection in Khayelitsha Site B.

The officers, whilst busy tracing suspects, noticed smoke coming out of a house in Kume Street. The police went to investigate at the premises and announced themselves at the door. When no one responded or opened the door, the members became suspicious and entered the house to investigate.

A search was conducted and police discovered thirty nine pallets with dry abalone.

Further investigation led to an additional sixteen boxes of abalone being discovered. The total amount of abalone found is estimated to have a street value of R6 million.

Two males, age 34 and 36, were arrested for possession of abalone and will appear in court soon.

The members are applauded for their excellent work. It shows that the smallest observations can lead to big successes.

