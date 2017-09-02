7 men arrested with tik and heroin, Hermanus

An intelligence driven operation targeting the main generators of violent crime was executed by members of Operation Combat in Hawston, Hermanus on 31 August 2017, at 12:00.

It yielded success when a total of seven male suspects between the ages of 21 and 35 years were arrested in connection with charges of dealing in and possession of drugs.

The members confiscated tik and heroin from all the suspects with a combined estimated street value of R186 440 and a VW Golf GTI to an estimated value of R200 000 was also confiscated.

All seven suspects are expected to make court appearances at the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court to face charges of dealing in and possession of drugs, once they have been charged.

