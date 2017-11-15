7 arrested with R175k of sugar and 3 delivery vehicles, Nyanga

To ensure that offenders are brought to justice, a joint crime intelligence driven operation was conducted yesterday in Nyanga to investigate a tip off of suspicious activity in Clive Road Browns Farm, Nyanga.

This intervention led to the apprehension of seven suspects who were found in possession of possible stolen goods, and the confiscation of three medium sized delivery trucks.

Upon police arrival at the given address, the suspects were found offloading pallets of sugar from one truck to another, and could not satisfy the officers with an explanation.

Further investigation led to the discovery of a third truck, and a link to a case registered in Brighton Beach KZN, where sugar was fraudulently purchased. The value of the stolen sugar is estimated at R175 000.

The suspects aged between 20 and 40 are expected to make a court appearance in Athlone once they have been charged.

The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation.

