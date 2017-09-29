7 arrested for robbery and housebreaking, Woodstock

On Wednesday morning 27 September 2017, at approximately 08:00, members attached to the Woodstock Crime Prevention Unit, acted on information received pertaining a wanted suspect on a robbery incident that occurred on Monday 25 September 2017, at approximately 16:35.

During the incident a man was robbed of his sunglasses and a cellular phone in Sussex Street, Woodstock. They arrested six suspects and linked them to two housebreaking incidents that were reported on Tuesday 26 September 2017.

A preliminary investigation on the scene revealed that the items confiscated had been reported stolen during two housebreaking incidents the previous day, and this led to the recovery of two flat screen televisions, a laptop and clothing.

Police arrested six suspects for being in possession of stolen property and housebreaking and theft.

Amongst the arrested suspects was a 41 year old second hand dealership owner of a Cape Town shop, where most of the electronic items were recovered. During the arrest of the suspect at his Pine Road home, police confiscated various credit cards, cellular and cordless phones, an electronic swipe machine and various passports.

The four suspects between the ages of 41 and 21 years old, as well as three juveniles, are currently in police custody.

They are due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on 29 September 2017, on charges related to robbery, possession of stolen property and housebreaking and theft.

